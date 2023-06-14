Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Expands By 1,385.7%

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,385.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

