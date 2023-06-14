Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Grows By 81.4%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of Varta stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Varta has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Varta Company Profile

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

Featured Articles

