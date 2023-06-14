Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Decreases By 38.9%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 449.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Venture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Venture has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

