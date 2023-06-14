Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Expands By 45.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

