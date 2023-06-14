Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Decreases By 66.7%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

