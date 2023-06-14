Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Increases By 400.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31.
Vossloh Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vossloh (VOSSF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.