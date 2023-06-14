Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Increases By 400.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.