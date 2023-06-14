Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 68.2%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Winland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Winland has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.