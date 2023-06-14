Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 68.2%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Winland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Winland has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
About Winland
