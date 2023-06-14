SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $975.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,488. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

