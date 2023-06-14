Simon Walker Purchases 15,000 Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Stock

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walker acquired 15,000 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($83,333.33).

LON HAT opened at GBX 438 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £192.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.54. H&T Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.32 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

