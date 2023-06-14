Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 300.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $953.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

