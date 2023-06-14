SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.30.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

