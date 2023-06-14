Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,465 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

