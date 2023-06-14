SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SJW opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.