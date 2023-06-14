SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 3.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.99. 255,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,823,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

