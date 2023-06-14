Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.50 ($17.21).

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.01) to GBX 1,410 ($17.64) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

LON SN opened at GBX 1,189 ($14.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,642.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.48).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

