SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after buying an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after buying an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

