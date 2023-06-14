SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.