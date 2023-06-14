SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.46. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 32,683,877 shares.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
