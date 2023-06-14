SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.46. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 32,683,877 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

