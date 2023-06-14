Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.
In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,215 shares of company stock worth $83,872 in the last three months. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
