Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,215 shares of company stock worth $83,872 in the last three months. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

About Source Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter worth $572,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter worth $266,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

