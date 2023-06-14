Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Price Performance

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.