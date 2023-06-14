SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

