SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,077,463,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.