SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 37,039 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 354% compared to the average daily volume of 8,162 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

