Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $164.00

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.77), with a volume of 2982963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.80).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £931.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.54.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

