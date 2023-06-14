Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

