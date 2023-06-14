SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 305,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 677,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

