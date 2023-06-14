SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.95

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.95 and last traded at $174.34, with a volume of 28875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.