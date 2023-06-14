SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.95

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.95 and last traded at $174.34, with a volume of 28875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

