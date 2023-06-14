Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, June 22nd

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 22nd. The 375-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steel Connect Price Performance

NASDAQ STCN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.30. Steel Connect has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,312,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 799,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.