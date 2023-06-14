Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to Buy

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kainos Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.
Kainos Group Company Profile
