Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to Buy

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kainos Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

