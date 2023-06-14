Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sandstorm Gold Put Options (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,415 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 1,332 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,885,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 8.8 %

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.