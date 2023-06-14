StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.