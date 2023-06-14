StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

MARPS stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

