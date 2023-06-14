StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

