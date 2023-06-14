StockNews.com Downgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.