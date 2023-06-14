StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
