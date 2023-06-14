StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

