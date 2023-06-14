StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $11.43 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
