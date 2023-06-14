StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $11.43 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

