StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.