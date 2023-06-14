StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.