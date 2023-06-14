StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.70.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.