Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

