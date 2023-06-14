Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Up 62,700.0% in May

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 62,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sugarmade Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Sugarmade
