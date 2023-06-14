Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 3.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $246.43 and last traded at $251.41. Approximately 1,110,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,878,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

