Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

