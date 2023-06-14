Susan D. Whiting Sells 1,500 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -27.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.