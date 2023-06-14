Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $25.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE TALO opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 111,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.