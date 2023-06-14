Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

