Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 909 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.37).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.14) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.20) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 758.50 ($9.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 797.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.24. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 647.80 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,446.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,806.45%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

