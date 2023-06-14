Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 132.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.40 ($1.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 154 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.39) to GBX 122 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 110.90 ($1.39) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.50 ($1.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 603.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity

About Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,559 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,457.88). Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

