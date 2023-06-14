Teachers Pension Plan Ontario Sells 4,886,250 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in AZEK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

