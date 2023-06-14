Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,442.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,442 ($18.04) and last traded at GBX 1,442 ($18.04), with a volume of 54834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,486 ($18.59).

Telecom Plus Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,628.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,749.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,942.65.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

