Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Rent the Runway in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

RENT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other news, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,567.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,567.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $47,052.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,087 shares of company stock worth $692,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

